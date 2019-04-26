North Korea slapped US with $2 million medical bill of Otto Warmbier

had slapped the with a USD two million medical bill for Warmbier, an American school student held captive by in 2016 according to the latest report.

further insisted that the sign a pledge to pay the bill before releasing Warmbier a year later, The Washington Post, reported on Thursday quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Warmbier, who travelled to as a part of his college trip, was released from custody in 2017 in a and died just six days after he returned home to the U.S.

Sources said that the bill was given to former State Department for North Korea, Joseph Yun, who had orders from to bring Warmbier home.

Yun had signed the bill after informing then- about it, the source added.

However, Yun has denied confirming such reports.

"I cannot confirm that," Yun told

"These are diplomatic exchanges and negotiations that I do not confirm," he added.

The bill went to the Treasury Department, where it remained unpaid throughout 2017, sources said. However, it is unclear whether the later paid the bill, or whether it came up during preparations for Trump's two summits with North Korean Un.

Meanwhile, the has also declined to comment on the issue.

"We do not comment on hostage negotiations, which is why they have been so successful during this administration," was quoted as saying.

Another source told that the has not paid the bill and has made it clear to North Korea that it has no intention to ever pay it.

After the second summit with the North Korean in in February, Trump said that he does not hold Kim responsible for Warmbier's death.

suffered severe brain damage during his captivity. The placed intense pressure on to release Warmbier when they learned of his condition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)