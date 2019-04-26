Pyongyang tried to bill US $2mn for Warmbier care

presented the US a $2 million bill for the hospital care of Warmbier, the American student who was held as a prisoner by Pyongyang, and insisted to sign a pledge to pay it before releasing him in 2017, the media reported on Friday.

The bill was handed to Joseph Yun, the former State Department for who traveled to in June 2017 to bring Warmbier home, informed sources told on Thursday.

Warmbier was in a at the time of his release from North Korean custody and died a few days after returning to the US.

Yun, who had orders from to bring Warmbier home, signed the bill after informing then- about it. Tillerson then told Trump about the bill, the source said.

The has not paid this bill, another source familiar with the matter told Thursday, adding that did not raise the issue as it sought to begin easing the tensions with the US in 2018 nor when negotiated the release of three Americans that same year.

Earlier this month, at an event attended by Warmbier's family, Pompeo dismissed the idea of the US paying ransom for hostages.

Reached by on Thursday, Yun said he could not confirm the report because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

"I cannot confirm that... These are diplomatic exchanges and negotiations that I do not confirm."

When contacted, said in a written response to CNN: "We do not comment on hostage negotiations, which is why they have been so successful during this administration."

The State Department declined to comment and referred to Sanders' response.

Warmbier was detained by North Korean officials in January 2016 while attempting to return to the US from a tour of the country. He was returned to his family "with severe brain damage and in a non-responsive state" on June 13, 2017, and died six days later.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)