Trump to meet Charles during UK visit

US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a meeting with Britain's Prince Charles during his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom next month, CNN reported on Monday.
Trump and Charles are expected to meet for afternoon tea at Clarence House which is the official residence of the Prince and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The White House, however, has declined to comment on the possible meeting.
The 70-year-old prince had reportedly declined to meet Trump during his first controversial visit to the UK.
Trump and first lady Melania are scheduled to visit the UK on June 3.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU