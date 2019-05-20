Man who climbed Eiffel Tower threatens to commit suicide

The unidentified man who illegally scaled the Tower from its exterior on Monday threatened to commit suicide, as per

"He is sitting on the third floor of the tower at the moment and is threatening to commit suicide," quoted French broadcaster as saying.

The iconic tower was closed and people were evacuated as the man was spotted climbing the structure without any safety harness. He attempted to climb the tower without taking the traditional route, opting to scale its exterior instead.

"The Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit," the tower's official account announced.

The police had reached the spot and were trying to negotiate with the man, who climbed undetected till the second floor of the tower.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)