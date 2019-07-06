Turkey: 3 killed in vehicle explosion in Hatay province

At least three people were killed after a car exploded less than a kilometre from the governor's office in Turkey's southern town of Reyhanli.

The cause of the incident is not yet known. However, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the initial findings indicate that the incident was an act of terrorism, reported Al Jazeera.

"Our colleagues are looking into who was behind this," he said, adding that the government would provide more information in a few hours.

Reyhanli town, which falls under the southern province of Hatay, is located close to the Syrian border. The victims, who were inside the vehicle when it exploded, are believed to be Syrians. The town is an important location for the Syrians passing through from Turkey to their country.

Turkey has been one of the biggest supporters of the rebels fighting Syrian government forces during the eight-year conflict in the worn-torn country. Furthermore, it hosts about 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)