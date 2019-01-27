Pro-Khalistan supporters fail to shout down Indian Republic Day celebrations in Washington

The demonstration by the fringe group outside the in was attended by only around 12-15 people. They were completely outnumbered by flag-waving and enthusiastic Indians, sources said.

Visual footage from the event showed as false the fringe separatist group claim of having burnt an Indian outside the

Indian interacted and greeted people who gathered for the celebrations.

As per US law, raising slogans and demonstrating or 'desecration' of flags is not unlawful. ISI funded pro Khalistan groups have misused this freedom for decades in attempts to embarrass Indian events.

However, because they are so few in number and have no support from the Sikh expat community which participate in all community events, protests by these groups fail every time

The Sikh community who turned up in strength at the event also condemned the "theatrical protests" by the fringe separatist group calling it "detrimental to the peace-loving and harmony enhancing Sikh community everywhere."

"The Sikhs of condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the planned burning of the Indian on the occasion of outside the in Sikhs reside and have businesses not only all over but also boast a global presence. Such theatrical protests like burning are detrimental to the peace-loving.

and harmony enhancing Sikh community everywhere," a statement by Sikhs of said.

The statement urged the pro-Khalistan group to engage in dialogue with the

"We urge Sikhs for Justice to have a dialogue with the regarding any issues and desist from such petty actions," they said.

Expressing its dismay the called the intent of flag burning as "an immense affront to the largest democracy on earth and causing huge grief to the American Hindus.

