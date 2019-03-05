Only Congress can commit sin of refuting information given by armed forces: Javadekar

-
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party for questioning the outcome of Indian Air Force strikes on Balakot and said that only 'Congress party can do this sin of refuting the information of armed forces'.
"What has happened to Congress? They are talking exact opposite to sentiments of the nation; they are refuting the information of armed forces. This doesn't happen in any other democratic country where distrust is shown towards armed forces itself. (Desh ki jan bhawna se ek dum ulti baat karte hain,sena ki jankari ko jhutla rahe hain.Aisa kisi lok tantra desh mein nahi hota jahan sena par hi avishwas darshaya jata hai) .Only Congress can do this sin," he said while speaking to the media personals.
Javdekar also reiterated government's commitment to implement 200 point roster and said, "The issue of recruitment of University teachers and professors and what should be the roster came in public discussion because of the court decision. We have a system of 200 point roster where the university is regarded as one unit but the court decided against it and directed for the departmental roster. We never agreed to this position so, we filed a review petition that also stands dismissed now."
He further asserted that the government is in favour of 200 point roster and is going to give it.
"Only wait for last Cabinet meeting and two more days and university community will get justice. I am very sure because Modi government stands for social justice," he added.
Javadekar also opined that the reservation must be there and it should not be department wise, that's the view of government.
The Supreme Court had in January upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling that reservation in faculty posts in universities should be applied department-wise and not by treating the university as one unit.
