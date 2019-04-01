UAV, Pak F-16s detected near Punjab, forced to retreat after IAF scrambles jets

Amidst simmering tension with India, a large (UAV) and at least four jets of the were detected by Indian radars flying close to Khemkaran in on Monday morning, sources said.

The Pakistani aircraft retreated after scrambled its Sukhoi-30MKIs and 2000 fighter jets in response, sources added.

This comes over a month after a PAF was shot down by IAF's Bison piloted by Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later taken into custody by after he crossed over during the mid-air dogfight.

Several Pakistani drones trying to intrude into the Indian territory have been shot down by after that incident.

