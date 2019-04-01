UAV, Pak F-16s detected near Punjab, forced to retreat after IAF scrambles jets

-
Amidst simmering tension with India, a large Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and at least four F-16 jets of the Pakistani Air Force were detected by Indian radars flying close to Khemkaran in Punjab on Monday morning, sources said.
The Pakistani aircraft retreated after Indian Air Force scrambled its Sukhoi-30MKIs and Mirage 2000 fighter jets in response, sources added.
This comes over a month after a PAF F-16 was shot down by IAF's MiG-21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later taken into custody by Pakistan after he crossed over during the mid-air dogfight.
Several Pakistani drones trying to intrude into the Indian territory have been shot down by Indian Air Defence Systems after that incident.
