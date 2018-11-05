MAHE Chancellor conferred Life Time Achievement award by FICCI

Dr. Ramdas M Pai, Emeritus - Education and Medical Group and of Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been awarded 'Lifetime Achievement Award 2018' for his enormous contributions in the fields of education and by the (FICCI).

The award was received by Dr. H Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, Academy of Higher Education from Secretary, as Dr. Pai was unable to attend the function owing to other commitments.

"Is an epitome of dedication and perseverance, who has contributed immensely at national and international level. He has spent his entire life working with all the Group of Institutions and his name has till date been synonymous with perseverance, dedication and attaining a larger purpose in all human endeavor," said Dr Pai, a recipient of

"This is a proud moment for us. I take this opportunity to congratulate him personally, as well as on behalf of the entire Manipal family. His untiring industry, dedicated perseverance and devotion to his causes have won him this award and other accolades earlier. May his unremitting endeavor go on with undiminished vigor," said Dr Ranjan Pai, MEMG.

"He has contributed immensely to making our Manipal Brand a respected and trusted name not just in but internationally as well. His principled stance, his unwavering commitment to promoting affordable and accessible education and has greatly benefited the public at large," added Dr. Ranjan.

"His quiet and unassuming generosity through the Manipal Foundation, stand eloquent testimony to his care for the vulnerable sections of our society. We are privileged to have his guidance thus far in our journey and we seek his continued guidance as we take many more steps forward in realizing the dreams of late Dr TMA Pai and Dr Pai himself," he added.

"On our part we wish to assure Dr Pai that we will continue to build on the strong platform that he established for us through his dedication and sincerity spanning many decades.

