fourseven launches premium Diwali gifting collection

fourseven is delighted to announce its premium Diwali Gifting collection focused on celebrating the season with gifts for the home.

A contemporary take on the traditions of Dhanteras and Diwali, the newly launched collection offers three types of gifting option:

- Tealight holders

- Bookmarks

- Miniature Charms Thali

fourseven Tealights (Set of 3)

fourseven Tealight Holders: Rs 1,750

These lotus-shaped holders are designed to hold a tea-light candle and each is plated in real silver with gold accents on the petals. The colorful discs celebrate the Goddess Lakshmi ji's footprints in bright festive pink, saffron and blue. Each fourseven Rangoli Tealight holder retails for Rs 1750. Collect the set of three for just Rs 4,200.

fourseven Miniature Thali

This Dhanteras, celebrate in style with fourseven's newest addition to its festive collections: The Miniature Thali! Designed to hold your favourite fourseven charms, the Miniature Thali is a real silver-plated tray with intricately etched lotus flowers in bright pink and saffron enamel. Gorgeous all on its own, this adorable Thali is also a great way to showcase your Dhanteras silver utensil charms: the Kettle, the Karhai, the Matka, the Kalash, the Chai Cutting and the Kulhad. The best part? Customers can use the Thali for their pujas and then after Diwali, they can wear the charms all year around!

Lakshmi Ganesh ji Auspicious Bookmark

As the weather changes and the cool air brings forth the festive spirit, there's no better time to curl up with a good book! This newest addition to the fourseven bookmarks collection celebrates the season and makes a great gift for avid readers. The fourseven Laskhmi ji Ganesh ji Auspicious Bookmark is real silver-plated brass with a red and silver tassel.

Diwali jewellery for Men and Women

In addition to the Diwali Gifts, fourseven offers men and women who love Diwali a special way to celebrate in style. Some of the celebratory items are quirky and playful, others are spiritual and traditional. For the man who appreciates style, fourseven has designed three unique kurta button sets to help him bring in the festive season with a bit of panache. For women, the collection includes earrings, necklaces and charms inspired by Diwali elements: Kandeel Earrings, colorful Kandeel necklace and ring, Diya earrings and charm. To view the full fourseven Diwali collection, please visit: fourseven Diwali Gifts.

