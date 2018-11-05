Celebrate the festival of lights with California Walnuts

is the time when the festive spirit is at its peak. Exchanging gifts is one of the main rituals of the festival. People visit their colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends and present gifts to them to strengthen their bond. However, the greatest challenge lies in deciding the quintessential that is thoughtful yet trendy. With increased focus on lifestyle and wellness, gifts have gone through a revolutionized change from the usual heavy on sugar-laden sweets to something healthy. This Diwali, your loved ones good health with walnuts.

Sun-ripened, crunchy and packed with healthy Omega-3 fatty acids - Walnuts are the powerhouse of nutrition. Thanks to their special growth conditions, they are mildly sweet in taste. Due to their crunchy and creamy taste, they act as a great ingredient to prepare various snacks that one can serve during festivals.

As a part of our age-old gifting during festivals and special occasions, walnuts make an auspicious Gifting of walnuts is like gifting good health to your loved ones. Moreover, nuts like walnuts add a festive spark to the celebrations. They are delicious, convenient, and scrumptious enough to kick up the flavour and nutrition of meals and snacks to promote optimal health.

Pamela Graviet, Marketing Director, International at Walnut Board and Commission said, "Consumers today are in search of gifting options that offer a feel-good factor and at the same time want it to be healthy. Walnuts are one of the best options as they can be gifted to anyone be it a colleague, friend or a relative. Packed with a promise of all things good, California walnuts are a timeless and versatile gifting option."

So what are you waiting for? Combine the best of tradition with good health by including California walnuts in your celebrations. A handful is the perfect daily portion!

California Walnuts can be purchased from a or a local Kirana near you and across in

