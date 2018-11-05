The UK India Business Council Launches New Report - 'Beyond the Top 200'

A new UK Council report, 'Beyond the Top 200', sets out how India's new higher policy could accelerate India's rise to status by enabling young Indians to receive the world's best higher in through greater availability of the top courses provided globally.

The report launched in the margins of the FICCI Higher Summit, advocates for effective international collaboration in Indian Higher Education. On the path to becoming a 21st global superpower, will need is rightly placing excellence, equal access, and employability at the heart of expanding its Higher Education system.

As the report highlights, UK Higher Education institutions can, and want, to play an important role in supporting this goal at every level.

"We are highly encouraged that the is creating policy to allow foreign universities to operate in the country. This is a welcome step that would allow the best courses, teaching, and facilities available globally to directly change lives in India," said Richard Heald,

"However, there is consideration being given by the Committee developing India's new policy to allow only the top 200 globally ranked universities to participate with the best Indian institutions. We think this will limit the supply of genuinely top-quality learning opportunities for Indians," added Heald.

Building on Heald's comments, Tara Panjwani, UKIBC's said, "To truly unlock the potential of India's young population, a more flexible approach is needed. Our report therefore recommends that all institutions, whether Indian or foreign, public or private, and irrespective of ranking, be permitted to forge international partnerships should it demonstrate, to both parties, real added value. Only this way can international collaboration meet the demand of India's students, institutions, and employers."

Following the launch event and an interaction with the MHRD, the delegates are confident and positive about the Indian Higher education environment and are encouraged by initiatives such as SPARC and GIAN, which will strengthen UK India Higher Education Relations.

Indeed, one of the delegates, from the University of London, stated that he is "confident that discussions with the MHRD has shown the commitment from UK HE institutions to contribute to India's success and to work toward creating a favorable environment for all to work in. to ensure a prosperous future between India and the UK.

