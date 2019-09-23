UK: 'Controlled explosion' on suspicious package carried out at Manchester Airport

A team of bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said.

A man has been detained by the officers at the scene, reported Sputnik.

Flights have been unaffected, however, transport facilities to the airport were suspended. The area was cordoned off and an investigation is underway

All the railway line at the airport were closed.

"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

