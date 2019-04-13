JUST IN
UK envoy lays wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial, expresses 'deep regret'

ANI  |  General News 

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith laid a wreath at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial here on Saturday on the centenary of the massacre and said Britain "deeply regretted" the suffering caused to the victims.

"The event of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflects a shameful act in British-India history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to developing further a thriving 21st Century partnership," Asquith wrote in the visitor's book at the memorial.

British High Commission in India also expressed "deep sorrow" at the loss of lives in the 100-year-old massacre.

"Today we remember with deep sorrow those who were killed on 13 April 1919 and regret the suffering caused," read a tweet on its official page.

