Nirav Modi denied bail by UK court

A on Wednesday extended, till June 27, the judicial custody of Nirav Modi, while rejecting his plea as it suspected that he could "interfere" with witnesses.

The ordered the to put him under its custody till the next hearing on June 27.

The 48-year-old businessman, wanted in in connection with the multi-crore (PNB) fraud case, was arrested from Holborn here on March 19. Since then he has been fighting extradition proceedings.

The court cited alleged efforts to interfere with witness statements and destruction of evidence for extending Nirav Modi's judicial custody.

The and his uncle are being investigated by the and the after the PNB alleged that they cheated it of Rs 13,500 crore with the involvement of a few

also faces charges under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The ED has filed a chargesheet against Choksi in a Prevention of in Mumbai.

Both fled before the details of the fraud emerged in January 2018 before the scam was unearthed.

--IANS

aks-rbe/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)