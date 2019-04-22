UN condemns Sri Lankan bombings

The on Sunday strongly condemned the ghastly attacks in Sri Lanka, in which over 200 people were killed, stating that the serial blasts were aimed at undermining the unity of the people.

"The in strongly condemns the attacks against civilians carried out in places of worship and city hotels on The in expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families and victims as well as the government and people of Sri Lanka," said the UN in a statement.

"Attacks such as these are aimed at undermining the unity of the people of Sri Lanka, the United Nations urges authorities, and all citizens to ensure that the rule of law is upheld, human rights are protected, and security and safety is ensured for all," it added.

At least 207 people were killed and hundreds of others suffered in a series of eight explosions in churches and high-end hotels in Sri Lanka, reported

At least 30 people, among deceased, are believed to be foreigners, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Several including India, Unites States and the have condemned the attacks.

Meanwhile, the raided a house in Colombo's Orugodawatta in connection with the blasts. Seven people were also arrested in relation to the attacks by the authorities earlier.

