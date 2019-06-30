Unfortunate if Zaira Wasim is leaving movies because of threat or fatwa, says BJP leader Shazia Ilmi

If Zaira Wasim is quitting acting because of threat or fatwa, then this is unfortunate; but if she is doing this out of her own will, then we should respect her decision, said BJP leader Shazia Ilmi here on Sunday.

The BJP leader said that Wasim has all the right to listen to her inner consciousness and decide the goals of her life. "If she feels that she cannot work in the movies because it interferes in her faith and religion, then we should understand this decision of hers," she said.

Woman activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali said: "It is sad that Zaira is quitting Bollywood. But her decision should be respected as long as this step is not taken due to any pressure."

The 18-year-old on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting through a Facebook post.

Stating the reason behind her decision, Zaira said that she was not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan."

The actress shared a detailed post on her Facebook, which she shared across other social media platforms, that read -- "Though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.

