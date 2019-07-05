Union Budget proposes measures to deepen corporate debt markets

A number of measures to further deepen bond markets have been proposed by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament on Friday.

The Finance Minister said: "Corporate debt markets are crucial for the infrastructure sector. Though the number and value of bond issuances had gone up, there has been a dip in the last two years. The market is skewed in favour of a private placement," she said.

The Finance Minister said that in order to deepen the corporate tri-party repo market in corporate debt securities, the government will work with regulators -- RBI/SEBI - to enable stock exchanges to allow AA rated bonds as collaterals.

User-friendliness of trading platforms for corporate bonds will be reviewed, including issues arising out of capping of ISINs, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)