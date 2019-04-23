Universal's first look deal signed with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick

-
Universal Pictures have signed a 'first-look' production deal with 'Hobbs and Shaw' director David Leitch and his producer wife, Kelly McCormick.
The deal incorporates the duo's newly founded 87 North Production banner. After the much-anticipated trailer of 'Hobbs and Shaw' from the 'Fast and Furious', Universal's President Peter Cramer said, "David and Kelly have established themselves as a distinctive, stylish filmmaking team who can do it all, from contained thrillers to franchise tentpoles."
"We are confident that this summer's Hobbs & Shaw will build on their impressive track record of bringing bold, high-quality entertainment to giant global audiences, and we are excited to formalize our long-standing relationship with them at Universal," he added.
'Hobbs and Shaw' comes as one of the biggest directorial for Leitch, but his direction in the film convinced Universal to seal the deal.
Meanwhile, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, under 87 North Production, are already producing 'Friday Black, adapted from Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah's bestseller, reported Deadline in February.
Universal Pictures has also acquired the rights of the action film 'Nobody' from STX. The film is being produced by David Leitch and wife McCormick.
"Through our new company 87North Productions, we are thrilled to be extending this special working relationship to continue to make movies that we are passionate about in any genre," said Leitch and McCormick.
'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' is slated to release on August 2.
