'Hobbs & Shaw' second trailer out

The makers of 'Fast and Furious
Actor Dwayne Johnson shared the trailer through his Twitter handle.
"Get that popcorn and tequila out again, cause we're back with our second WORLDWIDE @HobbsAndShaw trailer. The biggest and baddest showdown of the summer hits AUGUST 2nd. Until then, cheers & enjoy," the actor captioned the post.
The three minute, the thirty-seven-second trailer features Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs with Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.
Idris Elba is playing a criminal mastermind who is looking for a virus, which can erase half the population. Shaw's sister (Vanessa Kirby) stole the virus from Elba.
The trailer also depicts the camaraderie between the two leads, Hobbs and Shaw.
The trailer will take you through a lot of action, explosions and of course, cars.
'Hobbs and Shaw' is being helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan and will hurtle action around the globe from LA to London and from the toxic land of Chernobyl to the beauty of Samoa.
The ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is slated to hit the theatres on August 2.
