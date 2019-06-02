UP: 7 officials of Animal Husbandry Department, including director, suspended

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Sunday suspended seven officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, including its Charan Singh Yadav, who were recruited during the government.

The recruitment of the officials was done arbitrarily as part of a scam. Animal Husbandry Department had in 2012-13 announced recruitment for 1,148 seats.

After finding irregularities in the exams, the current government had in December 2017 made an SIT to investigate the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)