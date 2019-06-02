JUST IN
UP: 7 officials of Animal Husbandry Department, including director, suspended

ANI  |  Politics 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Sunday suspended seven officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, including its Director Charan Singh Yadav, who were recruited during the Samajwadi Party government.

The recruitment of the officials was done arbitrarily as part of a scam. Animal Husbandry Department had in 2012-13 announced recruitment for 1,148 seats.

After finding irregularities in the exams, the current Uttar Pradesh government had in December 2017 made an SIT to investigate the matter.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 16:42 IST

