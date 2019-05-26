UP: Bodies of boy, girl found hanging from tree in Kundol

In a tragic incident, bodies of a boy and a girl were found from a tree here in Kundol, said police.

"Bodies of a boy and girl were found from a tree in Kundol. We first thought they have committed suicide but later learned that the duo was missing since last night. Their families have been informed about the matter," Pramod Kumar, (East) of Police, told ANI.

After the identification of bodies, police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

