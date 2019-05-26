Newly elected BJD MPs meet Naveen Patnaik

Newly elected Biju (BJD) legislators on Sunday met incumbent Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, who is set to form the government for a fifth consecutive term.

The new legislators held talks with the and also posed for a photograph, flashing the victory sign with Patnaik, after the meeting held here. The new Cabinet will be sworn in on May 29.

DGP Odisha, RP said all arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on May 29 were in place.

"Many dignitaries and VVIPs including the will be present. We have assessed the quantum of force required for the event. We've installed CCTVs and other technologies to ensure foolproof security," said

BJD put up a tough fight against and managed to retain 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Patnaik won from two Assembly segments, Hinjili under the Aska Lok Sabha seat in southern and Bijepur in the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat in western While BJP won 8 seats in the state, one went to the Congress (INC).

The saw stalwarts such as being defeated by BJD's sitting from the Puri parliamentary constituency.

was able to contain the BJP, although, it could not stop the party from making inroads into its bastion.

Elections for the 147 seats in the and 21 Lok Sabha seats were held simultaneously in the state.

