UP: Class 10 student thrashed by teacher and classmate, dies

A Class 10 student of J.P. Inter College in Babaeru area of district, who was allegedly thrashed by a and classmate at his coaching institute, passed away on Saturday.

The 15-year-old boy, identified as Ayush alias Suraj, was allegedly thrashed by two individuals- Rishikant, a teacher, and Divakar, a student- on October 9, and immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The boy, who was later referred to a hospital in for treatment, succumbed to his injuries.

As per the deceased's father, Satish Gupta, asked his son to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 in exchange for making him pass in an exam. As Suraj denied to pay the required amount, his father claimed that he was thrashed mercilessly by the and student.

Meanwhile, of Police (SSP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against and Divakar based on information available.

In a similar incident, a school allegedly slit the throat of a Class 9 girl student with a blade in Andhra Pradesh's district on Saturday.

Shankar, who teaches Hindi at Rockwell High School, allegedly entered into the girl's residence forcefully and attacked her with a blade after she reportedly turned down a marriage proposal.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further probe is on. Both the teacher and the student are out of danger.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)