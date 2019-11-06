UP cop caught on camera playing Pungi to rescue snake

A policeman became the cynosure of all eyes after he was caught on camera playing a Pungi to rescue a snake which had crawled inside a police station in Bijnor.

After the snake was found inside the station, police officials called snake charmers. As the latter were trying to get hold of the reptile the cop, to everyone's surprise, started playing the Pungi.

In the video, the officer dressed in Khakhi pants and shirt can be seen fluently playing the 'Pungi' with full energy and no pauses.

A couple of other cops present at the spot were seen filming the entire episode.

