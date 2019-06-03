JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Auto stocks gain, Nifty above 11,950
Business Standard

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

ANI  |  General News 

A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Police said that the encounter took place after receiving a tip-off that gangsters were in the vicinity under the jurisdiction of Nakhasa police station.

"Three criminals on a motorcycle fired at the police when we tried to stop them. One of out of three criminals has been arrested and is a cow smuggler from Rampur. The remaining two criminals fled the spot," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sambhal Pankaj Pandey told ANI.

"During the encounter, a police constable, Ashish Kumar, was injured in firing by criminals," he said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU