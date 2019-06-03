UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

A was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's district.

Police said that the encounter took place after receiving a tip-off that gangsters were in the vicinity under the jurisdiction of station.

"Three criminals on a motorcycle fired at the police when we tried to stop them. One of out of three criminals has been arrested and is a cow smuggler from Rampur. The remaining two criminals fled the spot," of Police (ASP) Pankaj Pandey told ANI.

"During the encounter, a police constable, Ashish Kumar, was injured in firing by criminals," he said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

