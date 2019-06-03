TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

The government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

As per the order, women will have to wear "sarees or salwar kameez or churidaar with dupatta of the sober colour" and men will have to wear "formal shirts with formal pants" reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress.

An order issued by the personnel and administrative reforms department signed by dated May 28 stated, "...while in duty, saree/salwar kameez/churidaar with dupatta, for females staff and formal shirts with formal pants reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress, for male staff."

It added that "casual attire shall be avoided".

The order further stated that the dress code prescribed in para 541 of the Secretariat Office Manual is required to be modified on the following lines to "suit the present-day circumstances and to maintain the decorum of the office".

It added that a male who makes an appearance before a court or tribunal or any other judicial forum should wear a "short buttoned up coat with full sleeves, with trousers". "If the prefers an open coat, he should put on a tie as well and the clothes should be sober and subdued in colour and design. A woman should wear a sari or salwar kameez or churidar with dupatta of a sober colour.

