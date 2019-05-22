UP: Forces instructed to be extra-vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts, says IGP

With the results of the coming on Thursday, police are gearing up as many political heavyweights including are trying their luck from the state.

"We have arranged central as well as state armed forces including PAC, civil defense adequately. The forces will ensure that the counting of votes is also conducted as peacefully as the last seven phases of voting," said Praveen Kumar, of Police (IG), Law and Order.

Forces have also been instructed to be extra-vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts, he added.

To the questions being raised on the accuracy of EVM machines, Kumar said, "The administration is countering all the rumours spread over EVMs and action will be taken against people spreading rumours with ill-will."

With all the seven phases of voting concluded, the counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

