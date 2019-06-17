Doctors hold strike across the nation in solidarity with WB doctors

held a pan- doctors strike on Monday in solidarity with the doctors protesting in continue to be disrupted due to the strike.

Patients were seen standing in long queues waiting for the doctors to get back on duty and give them proper treatment, in front of in Banaras Hindu University,

[{3d5ab9a9-6b48-499d-9cb2-7c11bfaf20b0:intradmin/Capture_uDmol3M.JPG}]

"I came all the way from Gorakhpur to get a good treatment for my mother in this hospital. We got to know that doctors have gone on a strike and the authorities also don't know when they will get back on their duties. My mother is extremely ill and I feel helpless in this situation" Vinay Kumar Upadhyay from told ANI.

Some extremely ill patients were also seen sleeping in the hospital corridor, seeking urgent treatment.

"They should have at least hung a board or notice in front of the hospital premises that the doctors won't be available for two or three days. Patients are facing a major problem due to this strike and the authorities are also not doing anything" another patient told ANI.

On the other hand, doctors at in held a strike today, wearing doctor's coat and stethoscope around their neck, demanding for immediate government action and stop violence against the doctors across the country.

"We strongly condemn such heinous incidents against the doctors and we strongly support the doctors of We dedicate our life and our time to serve the general public and I request them to cooperate with us and keep a good doctor-patient relationship" Kumar told ANI.

"We demand a safe working environment for all the doctors across the country, especially for the doctors serving in a government hospital. The government should provide us with proper security and police personnel to take care of our security. Dr told ANI.

Doctors in several other parts of the country are holding a protest today in the wake of violence against doctors in

Doctors at (RIMS), Ranchi in Jharkhand, (KGMU) in Lucknow, All Institutes of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhopal also held a strike on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)