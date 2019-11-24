UP: Professors voice support for students protesting against Muslim professor at BHU's Sanskrit faculty

In a fresh turn of developments, the faculty members and the retired professors of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday have expressed their support for the students who are protesting against the appointment of Feroze Khan as an assistant professor of Sanskrit at the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department (faculty of theology).

The teachers of the University have penned down a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard.

The agitated professors are demanding immediate annulment of the appointment of Khan from the department and have urged the President, who is also a visitor of BHU, to place Khan in any other Sanskrit teaching department of the University.

The appointment of Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity's students.

The agitating students say that the protest is not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion.

