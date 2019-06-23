AES outbreak: Doctor deployed at SKMCH suspended over negligence of duty

As the death toll continues to rise due to Acute Syndrome (AES), senior Resident Doctor deployed at and Hospital (SKMCH), Dr on Saturday was suspended over alleged negligence of duty.

The had deployed Kumar, a paediatrician at and Hospital (PMCH) to SKMCH on 19 June after the outbreak.

On June 18, Chief Secretary informed that 12 extra doctors have been deputed at & Hospital (SKMCH) from different districts in Muzaffarpur, of which 4 are from & Hospital, 4 from & Hospital and 4 from & Hospital.

With one more death at SKMCH in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) mounted to 129 in district.

As per official data, the death toll in SKMCH has touched 109 while 20 children died at in the district due to the vector-borne

90 patients are still undergoing treatment at SKMCH (84) and (6). 592 patients were admitted since June 1 out of which 298 were discharged from hospitals after the treatment.

had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to the

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the

The is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

