MP: 4 prisoners flee from Neemuch district jail, search operation underway

Four prisoners managed to flee from in district in in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two absconding prisoners were lodged in the jail for drug trafficking while others were sentenced for committing murder and rape, respectively.

All four prisoners cut the bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope.

A has been launched by the jail authorities to nab them.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)