Libya: 40 killed in airstrike on migrant centre

As many as 40 people were killed and 80 others sustained injuries in an airstrike on a migrant centre in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Tuesday night, country's Health Ministry said.

It remains unclear who carried out the airstrike, reported Xinhua News agency.

The death toll is expected to rise. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Libya is facing an unstable political and security situation. The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)