US envoy on rare visit to Tibet

Amidst trade tensions between and Washington, US to China, Terry Branstad, is on a rare visit to disputed It is the first visit by any US to the sensitive region since 2015.

"The US to is making a trip to Tibet, the first by an American in four years, after obtaining rare access to the restricted region," a told ANI on Monday.

The American will travel to and the Autonomous Region from May 19 to 25.

His visit will include official meetings as well as visits to religious and cultural heritage sites, schools and other places of interest.

According to the State Department, the has welcomed this opportunity to visit the Autonomous Region and has encouraged authorities to provide access to the region to all American citizens.

"The envoy will engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture and language. He will also learn first-hand about the region's unique cultural, religious and ecological significance," the added.

The visit comes as and are engaged in a trade standoff.

The recently increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over 200 billion US dollars even as the two sides were amid negotiations. In retaliation, said that it would be increasing duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1.

In December, criticised the for passing the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, saying it was "resolutely opposed" to the US legislation on what China considers an internal affair, and it risked causing "serious harm" to their relations.

US has signed the bill on Tibet into law last year, paving the way to impose a visa ban on Chinese officials who deny American citizens, government officials and journalists access to Tibet, the homeland of the exiled Dalai Lama.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)