Business Standard

5.6 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California

ANI  |  US 

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rattled Humboldt County in northern California on Saturday (local time), according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at a depth of 9.4 kilometres at around 8:53 pm (local time), reported Sputnik.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to the property yet as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued.

The development comes days after about 400 earthquakes with magnitude 4 or less rocked the southern part of the state, in what scholars describe as "swarms" of seismic activity.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 12:37 IST

