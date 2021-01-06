US urges Pak to hold terrorist Lakhvi accountable for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

-
The United States on Tuesday welcomed the arrest of UN-designated terrorist Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi and urged Pakistan to hold him accountable for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid conducted in Lahore. The department's spokesperson said that Lakhvi was arrested during a raid for allegedly financing terrorists.
"We welcome Pakistan's arrest of terrorist leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi as an important step in holding him responsible for his role in supporting terrorism and its financing," the United States Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs wrote on Twitter.
"We will follow his prosecution and sentencing closely and urge that he be held accountable for his involvement in the Mumbai attacks," it added.
The terrorist was behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 wherein 166 people were killed and 300 were left injured.
Lakhvi was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution in 2008 after the Mumbai attacks.
In April last year, Pakistan, which has long been accused of aiding and abetting terrorism, had removed about 1,800 names from its terrorist watchlist including that of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, according to data collected by castellum.aI, a New York-based regulatory technology company.
Lakhvi is accused of abetment to murder, attempted murder, planning and executing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
