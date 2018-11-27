'US will not rest until 26/11 perpetrators are held accountable'

Nathan A Sales, the for Counterterrorism, has called on to bring perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks to justice, and said the US will not rest until they are held accountable for their acts.

Speaking at an event hosted by the in the US to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, Sales outlined the steps taken by the US to reign in Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxies' activities. He also mentioned the two rewards for justice that have been issued for the arrest of LeT kingpins and Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, the masterminds behind the dreaded attacks.

"We must prevent these terrorists who committed the acts of barbarism, Lashkar-e-Taiba, from ever threatening our people again. In the last ten years, we have made a lot of progress. Immediately after the attack in Mumbai, we made sure the international community saw LeT for what it is - a terrorist group and a particularly heinous one at that," he said.

Sales named and shamed and called on them to take action against terror outfits. "We call on all countries, particularly Pakistan, to do their part in bringing the perpetrators to justice. All countries must uphold their international obligations to take action against this UN sanctioned terrorist group and its leaders," he stated.

Highlighting the strengthened India-US relationship, Sales asserted that the bilateral ties will not be shattered by terrorism. "It will grow only stronger as our nations expand our security partnerships," he added.

Sales' interview comes after US Michael Pompeo, in a show of solidarity with the people of India, announced that the US will reward up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 attack.

The attacks that shook India's financial capital lasted over four days and saw terror strikes on iconic landmarks in The (CST) Railway Station, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, and The Oberoi-Trident were targetted by the terrorists who came from via sea route.

Nine perpetrators were gunned down in counter-terror operations by law enforcement officials, while the lone survivor, Ajmal Kasab, was captured and sentenced to death at the in Pune in 2012.

Several police officials were killed in the incident, including Mumbai's

Ties between and Pakistan have remained tense after the 2008 attacks, as has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring mastermind Saeed.

Pakistan is yet to complete the trial in the 26/11 case.

