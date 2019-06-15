JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

UK accuses Iran of attacking tankers in Gulf of Oman

KCR to skip NITI Aayog meeting
Business Standard

USA: One killed in shooting at wholesale store in Southern California

ANI  |  US 

The incident took place at a wholesale store in Southern California. Witnesses at the scene told local reporters that an argument had broken out between a man and a woman inside the membership-only warehouse of the store, following which seven to eight gunshots were heard, reported Xinhua news agency.

Local media reports that the suspect has been detained. The details regarding his condition and identity have not yet been revealed.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 12:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU