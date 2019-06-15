London court sets Julian Assange extradition hearing for February 2020

A on Friday set February 2020 as the date for the hearing on whether founder would be extradited to the to face charges of violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into classified documents.

Assange, who is currently serving 50-weeks imprisonment at Belmarsh Prison, appeared in on Friday via a video link, reported

The 47-year-old Assange faces an 18-count indictment issued by the last month. The US prosecutors had initially charged Assange with a single count of computer intrusion, but later added 17 new counts, including controversial charges under the Espionage Act for encouraging, receiving and publishing national defence information in concert with former Army intelligence

The hearing came a day after Britain's signed the extradition request sent by the

"Mr Assange was arrested in relation to a provisional extradition request from the of America. He is accused of offences including computer misuse and the unauthorised disclosure of national defence information," Javid had said after signing the extradition request.

Assange is currently serving 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in UK's for skipping bail to avoid being sent to over sexual assault allegations. The Australian whistleblower has denied the allegations against him, asserting that they were politically motivated.

