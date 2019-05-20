'Use headphones while watching GoT finale in metro': DMRC issues spoiler alert

The Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a spoiler alert for 'Game of Thrones' fans, urging travellers to use earphones while catching up on the finale episode in the metro, in order to prevent their fellow commuters from being inconvenienced.

"Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don't go spoiling it for others. If you're watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones. #GameOfThrones #GOT," wrote on their handle.

"Sansa is catching up on the Train of Thrones she uses headphones. She does not spoil it for others. Be like Sansa," said the poster while referring to the animated image of Sansa Stark, played by

The epic fantasy drama, which first premiered on in 2011, ended on Sunday after eight seasons and 73 episodes.

is based on American George RR Martin's epic fantasy series, 'A Song of Ice and Fire.

