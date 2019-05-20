JUST IN
Outgoing Navy chief Admiral Lanba calls on President Kovind

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba made a farewell call on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Lanba will retire from the post of Chief of Naval staff on May 31 after a three-year tenure.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh has been appointed as the next Navy chief. His appointment was mired with controversy after senior most naval commander Vice Admiral Bimal Verma challenged it in the Armed Forces Tribunal over the government's decision to overlook the former.

The Defence Ministry, earlier, had rejected the plea of Vice Admiral Verma Admiral Karambir Singh's appointment.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:25 IST

