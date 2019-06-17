Swami Mukundananda joins Sanya Malhota in Dallas Yoga Fest

Dangal and Badhai Ho fame actress, joined Swami Mukundananda, and international authority on mind management, at the one of the largest scale and holistic health festivals in the Dallas- area.

In its 5th year running, more than 3,000 people turned out at Fest 2019 to take their holistic health to the next level. Visitors had the opportunity to discover and experience natural health alternatives by partaking in a myriad of holistic health events, including seminars, workshops, sessions, health screenings, not to mention a grand expo and marketplace.

Visitors packed the hall for the keynote program featuring a special conversation about wellness between and The combination of unique personalities of and Malhotra enthralled the audience.

Their dialogue on wellness revealed a deeper inside view of both popular figures. The juxtaposition of their varied and contrasting backgrounds brings to light the potential impact that yoga can have on anyone of any background.

"One thing about acting is discipline & flexibility which is the key. More so, a disciple like Yoga makes the essence journey easier for an actor, I believe. This helps one to know oneself more, to begin with and when need be, be at peace with the character one has to play. Not just that, the balance one needs only comes from a soul journey that yoga has to offer in the purest sense", said

"Making my health a number one priority is the key to longevity and success in whatever we do. I am glad I was able to share my experiences and hopefully inspire others to their success. YogaFest was such a superb way to broaden my horizons and share my enthusiasm for yoga and good health. There was so much to do here, such a variety of learning experiences, I am amazed at what JKYog has organized and offered here as a free service to the community", she added.

YogaFest organizer, JKYog, an international non-profit focused on holistic wellbeing, presented Malhotra with the Inspiring Wellness Award, an award given to high profile individuals who have had a notable positive impact on society to inspire wellness. She received the award during the keynote program on wellness with

JKYog Founder, Swami Mukundananda, started offering holistic wellness and mind management programs in the US only a decade ago. Since then his organization has grown to over 25 centers around the country, and a huge following worldwide.

Yoga teaches that the place where contrasts intersect is a place of learning and discovery about us. Swami Mukundananda's life took a turn from one lifestyle of a successful graduate of both IIT/IIM with a promising corporate career at an international conglomerate, to focusing on a life of spirituality.

"As I moved along with my duties in the corporate world, the more I felt the pull inside of me in a totally different direction. Though I decided to take sanyas, I would like people to know that does not mean that quest to evolve cannot coexist with our worldly life and duties. The beauty of the path of yoga is that it is every individual's unique journey", said

"It was a pleasure having Sanya with us for Dallas YogaFest and to see her share the spirit for yoga with our Dallas Ft Worth area community. Everything for success and happiness is found in the yoga tool box. We envisioned Dallas Yoga Fest to show people that yoga is much more than a Its holistic nature makes yoga deeply transformative. It can help you reach your full potential, no matter what age or stage you are in life", he added.

