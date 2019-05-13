Kieron Pollard fined for showing dissent to umpire

Indians all-rounder has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the 12th edition of the (IPL) final against in

Pollard admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches, the match referee's decision is final and binding, the statement issued said.

on Sunday defeated the defending champions Chennai by one run to secure their fourth IPL title, the most by any franchise. Pollard top-scored for with 41 not out while Jasprit Bumrah returned with 2/14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)