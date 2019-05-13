Kieron Pollard fined for showing dissent to umpire

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad.
Pollard admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches, the match referee's decision is final and binding, the statement issued said.
Mumbai on Sunday defeated the defending champions Chennai by one run to secure their fourth IPL title, the most by any franchise. Pollard top-scored for Mumbai with 41 not out while Jasprit Bumrah returned with 2/14.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
