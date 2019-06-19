JUST IN
Business Standard

Vedantu launches Wave, India's first online live interactive learning platform

ANI  |  Others 

Live interactive online tutoring company Vedantu has launched a new platform called Wave, touted as India's first online live interactive learning platform.

The official press release explains that Wave platform is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to offer personalised teaching and learning for each child.

Some of the features include live quizzes, an interactive learning experience, multiple teacher assistants, and insights on child engagement. The platform captures every click and interaction, including facial emotions for deep learning patterns of each individual student.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 22:05 IST

