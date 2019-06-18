Apple TV to support Picture-in-Picture mode

Because watching one show at a time is not enough, a new (PiP) mode is coming to TV that will allow users to multitask while watching a video.

As 9to5 Mac reports, the feature is available in tvOS 13 beta 2 and was first introduced in iOS 9 for multitasking on

Similar to an iPad, TV users will be able to leave a video playing in a thumbnail to continue navigating the rest of the OS. The controls are overlaid on the video to jump back to the app, or playback the video directly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)