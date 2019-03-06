Venezuela expels German ambassador for backing Guaido

has ordered the expulsion of Germany's over his backing of opposition in a political struggle with

The foreign ministry said had 48 hours to leave following "interference" in Venezuela's internal affairs after he greeted Guaido at on his return to the country on Monday.

Guaido, the 35-year-old who is recognized as by more than 50 including Germany, defied a to slip out of the country on February 23.

He returned Monday to call for fresh demonstrations against Maduro, facing down threats of arrest after a tour of friendly Latin American capitals.

A government statement said Kriener "showed up at to witness the arrival of the deputy in contempt of the country, "



said it was "unacceptable" that the acted in "clear alignment with the conspiracy agenda of extremist sectors of the Venezuelan opposition." The German foreign ministry in confirmed the expulsion order.

"We can confirm that has been declared 'persona non grata,'" it said.

"We are currently working on the next steps, including on site with our partners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)