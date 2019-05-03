Trump's son-in-law may not provide 2 state-solution for Israel-Palestine peace process

Jared Kushner, the and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, on Thursday said that the US may pull back from the longstanding mentions of a two-state solution with Palestine and accept as Israel's capital.

is expected to present the long-awaited deal next month on behalf of the Trump administration, which has closely aligned itself with Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Vowing to take a fresh approach, indicated that the plan will not propose two states for Israelis and Palestinians.

"If you say 'two-state,' it means one thing to the Israelis, it means one thing to the Palestinians," said at the Institute for Near East Policy.

"We said, you know, let's just not say it. Let's just say, let's work on the details of what this means," he was quoted as saying.

However, Kushner declined to provide further details about the plan before its release but, asked if it would cover the final status between Israelis and Palestinians, adding, "That's correct, we will."

Kushner's plan would not be revealed before the Muslim holy month of ends in the first week of June, and perhaps not even then. The plan attempts to ensure security for and provide economic opportunity to improve the lives of Palestinians, he added.

Kushner's plan does not include any participation from Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority, which has complained that favours Israel, severed ties with the following several actions targeting them.

Earlier in March, the Trump-administration closed the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington, saying the Palestinians refused to engage in peace talks with

The US has also stopped funding the agency that helps Palestinian refugees, slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in aid for projects in the occupied and and cutting funding to hospitals in that serve Palestinians.

On December 6, 2017, Trump formally recognised as the capital of and stated that the would be moved from to Jerusalem.

Kushner said his team had spoken to Palestinian and ordinary residents and believed the peace plan will be "very acceptable to them".

However, Palestine has already said it does not accept mediation by Trump, whose evangelical Christian base is fervently pro-Israel and whose long list of actions in support of the Jewish state includes moving the to Jerusalem.

"What we need to start doing is just recognising truths, and I think that when we recognised Jerusalem, that is a truth - Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and that would be part of any final agreement anyway," Kushner said.

Israel captured the West Bank, and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war. The Palestinian leadership demand that Israel fully withdraws from all occupied territories for a future state.

