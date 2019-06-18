'Very desperate' South Africa can beat New Zealand: Claude Henderson

After a woeful run in the ICC Men's World Cup, finally managed to secure their first victory, and the team's spin coach said that they are eager to win.

"Very desperate. It means a lot to everyone in the camp; all the players and the support staff. There is a lot of pride in South African sport and in the country. They owe this to themselves and also to the supporters," Sport34.co.za

When and came face-to-face, both were on a winless streak in the tournament but after the conclusion of the match, halted their streak as they trounced their competitor by nine-wickets.

However, their upcoming opponents are New Zealand, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far and sit on the second position on the points table, only behind

Henderson is aware of the danger ahead of them but is confident that they can beat if they managed to play "solid cricket".

"We respect every opposition we play, and is one of the better teams in world They have shown in the last decade how strong they can be, especially in big tournaments. I think we can beat them if we play solid We haven't started well, but the boys have really worked hard. There have been a lot of discussions and if we play good, basic, strong cricket then we've got a very good chance," he said.

South Africa will now face on June 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)