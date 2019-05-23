JUST IN
Business Standard

Vice President Naidu congratulates people for voting for stability

ANI  |  Politics 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated the people of India for voting for stability in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I congratulate the people of India for making their choice so clear with resounding clarity and voting for stability. I congratulate the Election Commission for the smooth and efficient conduct of elections," the Vice President said in a release.

"I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust," he added.

"I hope that all of us irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms, and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," said Naidu.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:00 IST

