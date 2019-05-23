Vice President Naidu congratulates people for voting for stability

M Venkaiah on Thursday congratulated the people of for voting for stability in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I congratulate the people of for making their choice so clear with resounding clarity and voting for stability. I congratulate the for the smooth and efficient conduct of elections," the said in a release.

"I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust," he added.

"I hope that all of us irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms, and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)