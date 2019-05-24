Victory is also a great responsibility, says Agatha Sangma after LS Poll win

People's Party (NPP) Agatha Sangma, who defeated Mukul from parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, said she considers the win as "a great responsibility."

Talking to ANI, Agatha said, "This is not just a victory but a huge responsibility and I take this responsibility extremely seriously."

"Also, my responsibility is not just for the people of or but for the entire North East and I take this opportunity to convey my intent that I would represent the North East on the various issues that need to be addressed. I will make sure that those issues reach the central government," she said.

Agatha, the daughter of former Lok Sabha Purno A who retained the seat said the fight with Mukul was a fair one.

"We had an opposition candidate who has also been a chief minister of the state and a senior political leader, and therefore it has been quite a fight, a neck to neck fight but a fair one," she said.

The "I truly believed from the beginning and I was confident that we would win the elections and had no doubt about it," she added.

"It is not just me campaigning on my own but the entire team of NPP who has worked really tirelessly to ensure that we win the elections," she further added.

was defeated by of NPP in parliamentary constituency by a margin of 64030 votes.

